BITSAT Result 2020 Declared On Bitsadmission.com, Here Is How To Download

Birla Institute of Technology & Science recently released its BITSAT 2020 result. The BITSAT result 2020 was released on the official website of the BITSAT 2020 at www.bitsadmission.com. The candidates who had appeared for the BITSAT 2020 examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their BITSAT result 2020. The BITSAT 2020 examination was conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science from September 16 to September 23, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the BITSAT result 2020.

BITSAT result 2020

While declaring the BITSAT result 2020, the official website has also put out several important updates for the applicants. The official website of the BITSAT 2020 read as, “Candidates may note that the moderation process is now completed and Score reports are available at the applicant login page.” The candidates can use their login credentials to view their BITSAT 2020 result. The website has also put out some instructions about the applications for admission to integrated first-degree programmes.

The notice read as, “In addition to applying for and appearing in BITSAT-2020, candidates seeking admission to BITS, Pilani have to also apply giving details of their 12th marks and preferences to different degree programmes offered.” The edit window for candidates is available for those students who have submitted their preference forms by September 29, 2020. It will be available for only a day till September 30, 2020. The edit window will be closing tomorrow on September 30 at 5 PM. No further edit request will be entertained by the institute. For all the candidates who have been wondering about the BITSAT result 2020, here is how to download the results from the official website of the BITSAT 2020.

How to download BITSAT result 2020?

Go to the official website of the BITSAT 2020 at https://www.bitsadmission.com/

Search for a link of score reports and click on the link of the login page.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your correct credentials like user ID and password and click on Login.

Your BITSAT 2020 result will appear on the screen

Download the BITSAT 2020 result and take a print out of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the BITSAT 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BITSAT cutoff, BITSAT result 2020 date and any other information about the admissions.