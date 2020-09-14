IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2020 Released On Website, Check Steps To Download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the admit card for June 2020 Term End Examination (TTE) on September 14. The students who applied for TEE 2020 can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the open university, i.e, ignou.ac.in. IGNOU had announced earlier that the TEE exams for June 2020 will commence from September 17 and will last until October 16.

The IGNOU TEE exams are for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma and Certificate courses. The exams will be held in two shifts, at various centres spread across the country. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps below;

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Hall Tickets for June 2020 Term End Examination’ link

A new login window will pop up on the screen

Type your enrollment number and select the programme that you belong to

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card or hall ticket and print it out for future references

Candidates need to bring the hall ticket while they appear for the exams from September 17th

IGNOU TEE exam 2020

The TEE June examination will be conducted in 900 centres across India in two sessions. Candidates who have filled the examination form for June TEE will have to appear in two sessions, either morning (10 am to 1 pm) or evening (2 pm to 5 pm). Candidates should note that this exam is only for final year students as TEE refers to Term-end exams. Meanwhile, the exams for first and second-year students are slated to be conducted in December this year.

(Image: PTI)

