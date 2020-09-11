IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 Out For Download At Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released the admit card for the recruitment process for the Group B Office Assistant 2020. So, those who have applied for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant can download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 on the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can get their IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 till September 26, 2020. Here are further details about the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on to know more details:

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 out

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 for the recruitment process for the Group B Office Assistant 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website at www.ibps.in till September 26, 2020. The conducting body had earlier released the notification about the Office Assistant 2020 recruitment on the site on June 30, 2020. The process started on July 1, 2020.

Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

Previously, the exam was to take place on September 12 and 13. However, the officials had to postpone the same due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. So, IBPS would announce the revised dates soon. This examination would help in filling various vacancies such as Office Assistant 2020, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager Officer Scale - I, Banking Officer Scale-II, Agriculture Officer (Grade - II), Law Officer (Grade - II), Chartered Accountant (Grade II), and Officer (Grade III), among others. Here are steps for candidates to download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 that you must check:

Steps to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020

They need to visit the official website for IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 download.

After clicking on IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020, they need to share their credentials and submit them.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 would appear on the different tab

Candidates can access the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 and download the same for future reference. They can also take a print out of the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020.

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries