Bihar B.Ed Result 2020 Out At ‘bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in’; Know Steps To Download

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University or LNMU based out of Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga held the state level entrance examinations that are the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Tests (CET) 2020. The Bihar B.Ed entrance result 2020 has been announced on the official website. This pandemic situation had hampered the examination calendar by months. However, the examinations were conducted following utmost social distancing norms as per the press release of the Bihar B.Ed 2020.

The authorities have now announced the Bihar B.Ed entrance result 2020. The results are out on the official website. The link for the same is bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates can find out their performance in the examinations.

Bihar B.Ed result 2020 details to know

The results were announced today after a wait of almost a week. The candidates had appeared for the Bihar B.Ed 2020 examinations on September 22, 2020. The examinations faced uncertain delays but later was held following all SOP’s laid out by the home ministry. Earlier on September 24, 2020, the candidates received the answer key ahead of Bihar B.Ed result date 2020. The candidates could find out a rough estimate of the performance through the answer key before B.Ed result 2020. Before Bihar B.Ed result 2020, that is until September 27, 2020, the students were allowed to contest the answer key.

Counselling and selection of modules Bihar B.Ed result 2020

As the results are out today, candidates can go on with counselling sessions. The dates for the counselling sessions are October 3, 2020. During the sessions, the candidate will be guided on the basis of their selection of subjects, course modules and more.

Here is how one can check results on Bihar B.Ed result date 2020

To access the official Bihar B.Ed result 2020, log in to the website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. It will lead to the homepage on the Bihar B.Ed result 2020. You will have to click on the “Scorecard/Result” link on B.Ed result 2020 homepage. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen of Bihar B.Ed entrance result 2020. After this, click the “Submit” button on the Bihar B.Ed result date 2020. B.Ed result 2020 result can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the Bihar B.Ed 2020 result. Download an e-copy or save it for future use of Bihar B.Ed result date 2020.

