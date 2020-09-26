NEET SS Result 2020 Declared Today At ‘nbe.edu.in’; Know Steps To Download

National Testing Agency along with the National Board of Examination held the all-India level entrance examinations that is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2020 on September 15, 2020. This year the coronavirus pandemic had pushed the examinations by almost three months as generally the examinations are held in early June. The authorities have now announced the NEET SS result 2020. The results are out on the official website. The link for the same is natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Students can find out how they have performed in the examinations to qualify for DM, MCh and DNB super speciality courses.
According to the official qualifications and eligibility criteria, the candidate will be deemed as passed if her or she scores over 50th percentile in the NEET 2020 result. Candidates will be requiring the NBE ID and password on NEET SS result date that is today. The merit list will be under to the selection of speciality that the candidate had selected.
Once the results are out, the students will be shortlisted into various super-speciality courses in the country. The students will have to attend the counselling session which is general for all NEET SS 2020 candidates. The students will be given subjects as per the merit, in case there is a tie between two candidates, the student with lesser negative marking will be given the subject. This year the examinations were conducted in batches before the NEET SS result date in midweek of September. Thousands of students were waiting for NEET 2020 result which was announced today.
