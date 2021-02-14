BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exams 2021 Conclude; 672 Students Expelled & 75 Impersonators Held

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday concluded the intermediate/ class 12th examination 2021. The Bihar Board class 12th exams began on February 1 and concluded on February 13, 2021. From February 1 to 13, BSEB has expelled a total of 672 examinees for using unfair means in the exam hall and 75 impersonators who were found taking the exam in place of other candidates.

On the first day of exam, BSEB had expelled a total of 163 candidates. Further, 168 were expelled on second day, 130 on third day, 100 on fourth day and 47 on fifth day. BSEB had expelled 16 students each on sixth and seventh day, five on 8th day, 6 on 9th day and ten students on the 10th day of the exam. No student was expelled on the 11th day of the exam- February 12 and 49 were expelled on the last day of the exam- February 13.

672 students expelled in Bihar Board class 12th Exams 2021

Out of the 672, the highest number of expelled candidates was from Jamui district- 107, followed by Bhojpur- 90 and Nalanda- 75. A total of 19 students were expelled in the state capital- Patna. The lowest number of candidates expelled was recorded in Buxar district where only one student was expelled. Two candidates each were expelled in Begusarai, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Banka districts of Bihar. Three candidates each were expelled in Purnia, Supaul, and Vaishali districts.

75 impersonators caught in Bihar Board intermediate exams 2021

Out of the 75 impersonators who were caught in the exam centres, 33 of them were found in Bhagalpur, 19 in Supaul, four each in Patna and Nalanda districts, three in Madhepura, two each in Navada, Saran and Madhubani and one each in Sheikhpura, Khagaria and Gaya districts.

Around 13.5 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate examination 2021 that was conducted from February 1 to 13. Out of these 13.5 lakh students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls.

Bihar Board 10th/ Matric Exams 2021 from February 17

After concluding the intermediate exam, Bihar Board is going to conduct the class 10th or matric exams 2021 from February 17 to 24. Check BSEB 10th date sheet here:

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

