Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021-22 Registration Window Reopened, Here's How To Register Online

Bihar Board Exams 2021-22: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is providing another chance to class 9th students who could not register for Bihar Board Class 10th annual examination 2022. BSEB on Friday announced that the registration window for class 10th board exams 2022 has been reopened. Candidates who are currently in class 9 can register for their BSEB matric exams 2022 from February 6 to 12, 2021 at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Moreover, those who could not submit the registration fee earlier can also complete their payment during this period. The Bihar Board exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 220 and for independent students, it is Rs 320.

How to register for Bihar Board 10th Exams 2022:

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the 'Registration./ Permission' tab given on the top bar

You will find a section for 'Exam Year 2022'

Click on the 'Login' option

A login window will appear on your screen

Select your district, name of the school from the dropdown bar

Key in the ID of headmaster/principal and password/OTP

Enter the security code that is appearing on the screen and submit

After you log in, fill in the required information in the form and submit

Pay the registration fee

For candidates who had submitted their registration form but could not pay the fee can visit the official website and click on 'Unpaid Candidates List'

Chose the district and school name and click on 'Search'

The list of candidates' names will appear on the screen whose fee is not submitted

Log in to pay the Bihar Board exams fee.

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2020 Registration

Principals/ Head Masters of schools will have to take a print out of the Bihar Board exam 2020 registration form that is available on the website and distribute it among the students. After collecting the filled forms, the principals will log in using the steps mentioned above and fill in the details of candidates online. Principals will then have to take three print outs of the filled online application form. Two of them will be given to the students and one will be kept in the school office.

