Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 Releases On biharboardonline.bihar.gov

The Bihar School Education Board has recently released the BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 on its official website. So, candidates who have registered for the exams can download their Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 from sites like www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.biharboard.online, until November 5, 2020, Thursday. The Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 will consist of details like name, roll number, and exam subjects, centre information, and instructions that students will have to follow. Moreover, candidates can check in case of any errors in BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020.

Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card 2020 releases at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Education Board has released the BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 on its official websites at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.biharboard.online. Previously, it announced the Bihar Board Admit Card 2020 for class 12th on October 30, 2020, Friday. For downloading the same, students will have to enter their details such as school code, registration number, and date of birth. Here are steps for them to download their Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 from the official site.

Steps to download Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card

Students need to visit the official websites at like www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.biharboard.online for downloading BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020.

They need to search for the link for the BSEB 10TH Dummy Admit Card 2020 and click on it.

A new window will appear asking for details such as school code, registration number, and date of birth.

After filling in their information, students need to click on the search button.

Their Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Candidates download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Students can check for errors and spelling mistakes in their Bihar Board Admit Card 2020. If they find any, candidates have to inform their respective school principals. Meanwhile, Bihar Board 10th exams will take place from February 17 to 24, 2021. For further details, they can check for updates on the official website.

