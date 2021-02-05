SSC MTS 2020-21 Notification Released, Application Begins At Ssc.nic.in; Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the official notification for Multi-Tasking (non-technical) staff recruitment 2020 on its official website- ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from February 5 till March 21. According to the official notification, the tier-1 exam will be held from July 1 to 20. SSC MTS Tier -2 exam will be held on November 21.

SSC MTS Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 10th or matriculation exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for SSC MTS recruitment. The lower age limit for unreserved category candidates is 18 years. The upper age limit is 25 years.

Scheme of Examination

Candidates will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. The paper will carry total marks of 50. The syllabus for the exam will be mentioned in the official notification. "Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements," the official notification reads.

SSC UFM Rule

"Candidates must not write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc. inside the Answer Book (Paper-II). Failure to adhere to these instructions will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and such candidates will Subject Maximum Marks Time Duration Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes as per Para 8.1 and 8.2). 15 be awarded zero marks and their candidature will be rejected," the official notification reads.

(image credits: PTI)