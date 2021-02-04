Bihar D.El.Ed Results: BSEB Declares First And Second Year Exams Results, Direct Link Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Results: Bihar School Examination Board on Wednesday declared the results for D.El.Ed (face to face) first-year and second-year examinations 2020. Bihar Board had conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam for first-year students of 2019-21 session from December 2 to 9, 2020. BSEB D.El.Ed second-year exam for the session 2018-20 was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar D.El.Ed exams can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The link to check the results will be activated on Thursday, February 4.

A total of 30,992 candidates had appeared for BSEB D.El.Ed first year exam. 22,526 of them have passed the exam. Moreover, 23,502 candidates had appeared for the second-year exam out of which 19, 742 passed.

How to check BSEB Board D.El.Ed Exam Results 2020:

Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the Result tab given at the top

A link to check D.El.Ed result 2020 will be displayed.

Click on the link and select your course and session

Key in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your Bihar D.El.Ed results will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, click here to visit the official website of Bihar D.El.Ed Results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had started the online application process for D.EL.Ed 2019-21 first-year exam and 2018-20 second year exam on June 23. The application window for the same was closed on June 30. The application fee for the 2019-20 session (first-year exam) is Rs 1300 while for the 2018-20 (Second-year exam) it is Rs 1425.

Bihar Board Exams 2021:

The intermediate exams 2021 of the Bihar School Examination Board are currently going on. The BSEB class 12th exams began on February 1 and will conclude on February 13. The BSEB class 10th exams will be held from February 17 to 24. Every year around 18 lakh candidates take the class Bihar Board 10th board exams and around 10- 12 lakh students take Bihar Board class 12th exams.

