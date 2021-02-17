Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021: 82 Students Expelled, 15 Impersonators Held On First Day

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started conducting the class 10th board exams 2021 from Wednesday, February 17. Around 16.8 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021. BSEB conducted the exam for the Science paper on the first day. The exam was held at 1525 centres across the state.

BSEB 10th Exams 2021: 82 students expelled, 15 impersonators held

On the first day, a total of 82 students were expelled for using unfair means in the examination hall. Moreover, a total of 15 impersonators were held writing the exam in the place of other candidates. Out of the total of 82 students who were expelled, the highest number was recorded in Bhojpur where 21 students were expelled followed by Munger with 20 such students. Two impersonators each were held from Bhojpur, Gaya, and Jehanabad districts. Four impersonators were held in Madhepura while five were held in Supaul district.

The Science paper carried a total of 80 marks for three sections- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The exam was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm in which 8.46 lakh candidates were scheduled. The second shift was held from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm in which 8.37 lakh students were scheduled.

BSEB will conduct the exam for the mathematics paper on the second day, February 18. The exams will be held in two shifts. The BSEB has decided to conduct the exams in two shifts to avoid crowd and maintain social distancing at the exam centres.

(Image Courtesy: Bihar Board)