BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021: Check Important Instructions, Covid Related Guidelines

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Bihar Board matric/ class 10th exam from tomorrow, February 17. The Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021 will be held for seven days and conclude on February 24. Around 16.8 lakh candidates are registered for the matric exams this year. In the year 2020, a total of 15 lakh candidates had registered for BSEB 10th exams out of which 14.9 lakh had taken the exam and 12 lakh had cleared it.

The BSEB 10th exams 2021 will be held in two shifts daily. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.30 am. Gates will be closed at 9.20 am. The second shift of the exam will begin at 1:45 pm and the gates will bed close at 1:35 pm. Candidates are advised to report to the exam center much before the deadline.

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021 Date Sheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021: Important Instructions and Covid related guidelines

Candidates must reach their exam center early. Gates will be closed ten minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must carry their admit card to their exam center. Wearing a mask and sanitizing hands while entering the exam hall is a must.

Electronic gadgets like Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators, etc are banned inside the exam hall.

Candidates must queue up outside the exam center maintaining social distancing while entering and exiting. The Centre in charge should ensure there is no crowding at the exam center.

students are allowed with shoes and socks in the exam center this year due to the cold weather. Earlier, BSEB had banned shoes and socks in the exam center and candidates were asked to wear only open sandals and slippers to the exam center.

The OMR sheet and answer book will have the photo, name, and roll number of candidates printed on them. In case, the photo and candidate's information is mismatched, invigilators should ensure the candidate is not troubled and they should still be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates whose photo is not printed correctly on their admit card should bring a copy of a valid photo-ID proof like- Aadhar Card, Voter Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Bank-passbook that has their photograph printed on it, or passport. It should be attested and presented to the center in charge on the day of the exam.

The board has also set up a control room that will be functional from 6 am on February 16 till 6 pm on February 24. Candidates can contact the board's helpline number - 0612- 2230009 and fax number 0612- 2222575 if they face any difficulty.

100% extra options of questions: This year, candidates will get 100% extra options to attempt the subjective and objective questions. For example, in a 100 mark paper, there will be a total of 100 objective questions out of which the candidates will have to attempt only 50 questions. Similarly, there will be 100% extra options for the subjective questions carrying two and five marks each.

Shift Exam Time OMR sheet collection time First 9:30 am to 12:45 pm 11:00 am 9:30 am to 12:15 pm 10:45 am Second 01:45 pm to 05:00 pm 03:15 pm 01:45 pm to 04:30 pm 03:00 pm

Exam centers will be sanitized before and after conducting exams in every shift.

All invigilators, staffs, and others should frequently sanitize their hands at regular intervals

Everyone should be wearing a face-mask all the time inside the exam center.

