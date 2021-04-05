Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: All You Should Know Ahead Of BSEB Matric Result In 10 Points

Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be declared at 3.30 pm today. BSEB 10th results 2021 will be released by education minister. See 10 key points ahead of result

Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 (Image Credit: PTI)


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the Bihar Board class 10 results. The BSEB matric results 2021 will be announced today at 3.30 pm. Over 16 lakh students will get their Bihar matric results today. The results will be available on the official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and others. See 10 important points as it happened, ahead of Bihar matric results. 

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021

  1. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 10th annual board exams from February 17 to 24, 2021. A total of 16.8 lakh students registered for the matric exams. 
  2. Out of the total 16.8 lakh candidates, 8, 37, 803 are girls, and 8, 46, 663 are boys. The Bihar Board matric exams 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. Half of the candidates were scheduled to appear in the first shift exam while the remaining half appeared in the second shift.
  3.  There were a total of 1525 exam centres in Bihar including 74 centres in the state capital Patna. A total of 73,030 candidates including 38145 girls and 34885 boys appeared in Patna. A total of 37, 335 candidates in the Patna district appeared in the first shift of exam while the remaining 35, 695 candidates appeared in the second shift.
  4. The OMR sheet and answer book had the photo, name, and roll number of candidates printed on them to avoid the use of unfair means and impersonation.
  5. This year, candidates were given 100% extra options to attempt the subjective and objective questions. For example, in a 100 mark paper, there were a total of 100 objective questions out of which the candidates had to attempt only 50 questions. Similarly, there were 100% extra options for the subjective questions carrying two and five marks each. 
  6. The Bihar Board class 10th social science paper was leaked on February 19. The incident came to notice when the board was informed that a photo of the question paper of the first shift exam has been sent to someone via Whatsapp just before the commencement of the exam.
  7. Following the leak, BSEB has decided to cancel the paper in which over 8.46 lakh students had appeared in the first shift. The re-exam for only the candidates who appeared in the first shift will be held on March 8. 
  8. BSEB completed the class 10th paper evaluation was completed on March 24. The scorecards were prepared after that. 
  9. BSEB conducted the topper-verification of top-10 rank holders of BSEB matric exam 2021. After the verification is done, BSEB compiled the scores. The Bihar matric results will be announced at 3.30 pm today. 
  10. This year, the BSEB is not holding the press conference to announce the matric results. The result will be released by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The result will be uploaded on the websites. The toppers' list, pass percentage, and other details will be posted on the social media pages of the BSEB. You can also follow our live blog to check the full details of the result. 
