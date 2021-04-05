Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: All You Should Know Ahead Of BSEB Matric Result In 10 Points

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the Bihar Board class 10 results. The BSEB matric results 2021 will be announced today at 3.30 pm. Over 16 lakh students will get their Bihar matric results today. The results will be available on the official websites- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and others. See 10 important points as it happened, ahead of Bihar matric results.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021