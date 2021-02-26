Bihar Board Results 2021: BSEB Postpones Class 10th, 12th Evaluation Process By A Week

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the commencement of the evaluation process for Bihar Board class 10th and 12th answer sheets. BSEB on Thursday informed that the intermediate paper evaluation that was scheduled to begin on February 26 and matric (Class 10th) paper evaluation that was to begin on March 5 has been postponed. The evaluation process has been delayed by a week.

BSEB had earlier scheduled Bihar Board intermediate paper evaluation from February 26 to March 8 and matric paper evaluation from March 5 to 17. According to the revised schedule of BSEB, the class 12th paper evaluation will be done from March 5 to 15. The class 10th paper evaluation will be done from March 12 to 24, 2021.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2021:

Bihar Board usually declares the class 10th and 12th results within 7 to 10 days after completing the evaluation process. If the evaluation process is concluded well in time, students can expect their results by March-end or the first week of April. The Bihar Board class 12th exams began on February 1 and concluded on February 13, 2021. BSEB class 10th exams began on February 17 and concluded on February 24. However, the class 10th social science exam that was cancelled for first-shift candidates following a paper-leak will be held again on March 8. The exam for class 10th English paper in three centres of Sivan will also be held again on March 9.

Also Read| Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Likely In March, Check Official Statement Here

Around 13.5 lakh candidates registered to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate examination 2021. Out of these 13.5 lakh students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls. Moreover, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates registered for the Bihar Board matric exams this year.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th paper evaluation timing:

Earlier, the board had notified that the evaluation of intermediate exams for English, Hindi, Chemistry, Physics, and Math will be done in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to 2 pm. The second shift will be from 3 pm to 9 pm. However, this schedule stands cancelled. According to the BSEB revised guidelines, the evaluation process for intermediate and matric exam papers will be done in one shift from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

The Board has also cancelled the decision of paying an extra Rs 200 to the centre- in charge and extra Rs 100 to the chief evaluator and co-ordinators for conducting the evaluation in two shifts. The Board has now agreed to pay Rs 40 extra to those evaluators who will voluntarily work till 7 pm ( two hours extra) for their overtime.