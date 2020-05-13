Bihar Board Result 2020: Read Details About Result Date And Time

Bihar School Examination Board has begun the evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar board result 2020, as per reports. As the evaluation of Bihar board 10th result started on May 6, 2020, the results are expected to come out on time. Reportedly, the checking of answer sheets has been going on Sundays as well. The board will announce the Bihar Board result 2020 anytime soon. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th result on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar board result 2020

According to various reports, the news about Bihar board 10th result has been confirmed by the board chairman Anand Kishore. He announced that the Bihar Board result 2020 will release online after the teachers finish the evaluation process. Once that is done, the board will release the Bihar board 10th result on its official website.

As per reports, BSEB chairman claimed that the pending evaluation work for Bihar board 10th result will finish within a week. The checking of answer sheets was put on hold till May 3, 2020, as the government announced nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. Over time, the restrictions have eased down and the evaluation process resumed. Reportedly, checking of Bihar board result 2020 answer sheets will be over by May 20, 2020.

The board has not released the exact amount of pending evaluation work. Moreover, it has also not given any rough estimates or statement regarding the Bihar board result 2020. So, students and parents need to keep an eye on the official website for Bihar board result date and time.

According to reports, teachers who have previously been involved with the evaluation work shared the time it takes to check an answer sheet. There are over 15 lakh students who gave 10th board exam, which means there is a minimum of 60 lakh sheets that need evaluation. The process of result declaration has delayed due to the lockdown. Therefore, if everything goes smoothly, students can expect the Bihar board result 2020 to come out by the end of May. As per reports, BSEB chairman confirmed that if the process gets extended due to the lockdown, the board will announce Bihar board 10th result by the first week of June.

Marksheets to come out in August

Besides asking the Bihar board result date and time, students have been concerned when will they receive their mark sheets. Talking about the same, the board chairman revealed that class 10th and 12th mark sheets will be available in August. As per reports, he confirmed that the original mark sheets are printed in Delhi and the process will start after the government lifts the lockdown.

