Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2021: BSEB Inter Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 3 Pm

The wait of around 13.5 lakh candidates will be over tomorrow. Bihar Board class 12th results will be declared tomorrow, March 26 at 3 pm. As per the official press note, the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board class 12th results tomorrow, March 26. BSEB will hold a press conference in the BSEB office in Patna where state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of the education department, Bihar, Sanjay Kumar will be present.

Bihar Board 12th Results likely tomorrow, BSEB to hold Press Conference

Bihar Board students have been eagerly waiting for their results for the last few days. The BSEB official had earlier informed Republic Wolrd that the Bihar Board intermediate results will be declared before Holi. The result will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Earlier on Thursday morning, the result link was seen at onlinebseb.in. It was supposed to be a test link. The result was, however, not uploaded. The link was then taken off from the website.

After we contacted the BSEB official he said that the result has not been uploaded yet. "The board will properly announce the result date and time before declaring it," he said. Every year, BSEB holds a press conference to announce the results and toppers of Bihar Board inter and matric exams. However, the press conference was not held in the year 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

List of websites to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2021

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB inter results 2021 online

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or any other website as mentioned above Click on the link to check BSEB annual senior secondary results 2021 Key in the login credentials as mentioned in the admit card and submit Your BSEB inter mark sheet will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the class 12th exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Candidates will soon get their BSEB intermediate results and mark sheet.