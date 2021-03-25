Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSEB Intermediate Result 2021 Tomorrow At 3 Pm

BSEB has prepared the mark sheet of all candidates after the evaluation process was complete on March 19. The scorecard will be released on the official websites of the BSEB. Follow these steps to download the mark sheet

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link to check BSEB annual senior secondary results 2021

Key in the login credentials as mentioned in the admit card and submit

Your BSEB inter mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

The mark sheet will have a name, roll number, roll code, registration number, name of your school, your photograph, sign and marks obtained in all subjects and division.