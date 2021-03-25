Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSEB Intermediate Result 2021 Tomorrow At 3 Pm

Quick links:
The education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the Bihar intermediate results tomorrow, March 26 at 3 pm. After the results are released on the official websites, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will announce the name and marks of the toppers of all the streams (arts, science, commerce). Every year, BSEB holds a press conference where the name of toppers are announced after releasing the results.
BSEB inter results 2021 will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board 12th results on the following websites;
BSEB will declare the class 12th result 2021 tomorrow, March 26 at 3 pm. . As per the official press release, the Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board class intermediate results tomorrow, March 26. BSEB will organize a press conference in the BSEB office, Patna where state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will release the results. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of the education department, Bihar, Sanjay Kumar will be present.
BSEB, today, has won an award for declaring the Bihar Board 10th and 12th results 2020 on time and for its timely declaration of board results and outstanding role in smooth functioning of all registration processes and education system through online mode amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presented the 'Outstanding Educational Leadership' award to BSEB on March 25. The award ceremony was held virtually via video conferencing today. Read More
BSEB has prepared the mark sheet of all candidates after the evaluation process was complete on March 19. The scorecard will be released on the official websites of the BSEB. Follow these steps to download the mark sheet
The mark sheet will have a name, roll number, roll code, registration number, name of your school, your photograph, sign and marks obtained in all subjects and division.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the paper evaluation of all the copies. BSEB had conducted the paper evaluation from March 5 to 19. The evaluators have submitted the scores of all candidates. BSEB usually takes a week to compile scores of all the candidates and prepare their scorecard.