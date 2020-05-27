Bihar Board Marksheet 2020 Out : Here's How To Download The 10th Std Results

The Bihar Board Matric result with mark-sheet is out and available online now. The official website of the Bihar board is reportedly crashing as masses of students are showing up on it to check their results. Here is an easy way you can check and download your Bihar Board matric result with mark-sheet.

Steps on how to access and download Bihar Board 10th result-

Type biharboard.online on the URL box on google. A page will appear which will contain 6 options in blue circles. Click on the Result option to proceed. Then you will enter a page that contains links to the Annual examination result. Click on @Annual examination 2020 You will be forwarded a page that will ask you for the following details, your roll code, roll number, and answer to a captcha. Fill the details correctly.

5. Now, press on the search button. The full mark sheet will appear on your screen. And you can see how you have performed.

6. To download it you can click on the print option given in the blue box at the end of the page. As the print tab appears, click one ‘save as pdf’ and it will get downloaded on your computer.

On the mark sheet, one should be able to see subject names in far left. Total marks, passing marks, and marks obtained by the student in Theory and Practicals should be seen in the middle section. Subject total is on the far right of the table. In the Bihar Board result, 80.59 per cent of students have successfully passed the 10th examination. This includes 6,13,485 boys and 5,90,545 girls. The number of girls students attending and graduating from schools in Bihar is on the rise.

Himanshu Raj, the son of a small farmer in Rohtas has topped the Bihar Board 10th examination this year. He ended up securing 96.20 per cent marks. As per reports, Himanshu is a student at Janta High School and used to study 12-14 hours a day.

