Pune University News And Latest Updates: Know About Admission And Exams

Savitribai Phule Pune University was established in 1949 through the Poona University Act. It offers UG, PG, PG Diploma, PhD and numerous certificate courses in 17 different fields of education. Moreover, Pune University offers distance learning courses at UG, PG and doctoral level. It has been accredited A by NAAC and at 10th position by National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) in 2019.

Pune University news

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pune University students had been waiting for an update regarding their exams. Recently, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samat announced the promotion of the first and second-year students. On the other hand, the university will conduct exams for the final year students.

According to the latest Pune University news, Uday Samant’s announcement involved the first and second-year students to be promoted as per their previous performances, which includes internal assignments and class tests. However, the final year students of Pune University have to appear for their exams. As per reports, Pune University exams will take place between July 1 to July 30. Based on the COVID-19 situation in the state, the decision will finalise around June 20, 2020.

Pune University will judge students on a 50-50% gradation formula. While 50% will involve students’ previous year performance, the remaining 50% will be based on the current year’s class performance. The university will also provide a chance for those who fail to qualify for the next year. Read on to know Pune University latest updates.

Pune University latest updates

As per reports, the Pune University admission process has been started. The forms are up on the Pune University admission tab of the official website and aspirants can fill them till the end week of May. As of now, no recent updates have been made regarding the Pune University admission. Therefore, the entrance exam to take place in the second week of June and the results will come out in the third week of June.

Pune University news: Admission

After Pune University exams, it will select students on the basis of the merit list, which will come out in July. Pune University admission for candidates seeking to enrol in PG courses can also register and fill the application form. Here’s everything to know about the admit card for Pune University admission.

Candidates who register and apply for the Pune University exams will be able to download the admit card five days before the entrance exam date. For downloading, students have to log in using their username and password. Candidates also need to carry admit card for the Pune University exams centre and their ID proof. Those who fail to do so, the centre will debar them from the Pune University exams.

