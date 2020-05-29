Bihar Board Topper Himanshu, A Farmer's Son, Devotes 12 Hour Daily For Studies; Scores 96%

Himanshu Raj, a 15-year-old boy from a remote village in Bihar’s Rohtas has bagged the first position in Bihar Board class 10 exams. He secured 481 marks out of 500 and has scored 96.20 percent surpassing over 14.94 lakh students to achieve the top rank. Himanshu is the son of a farmer who used to work in the fields during the day and teach him in the evening.

Himanshu believes with consistency any exam can be cleared

Himanshu was interviewed by a media portal and was asked about his dreams and aspirations. He told the portal that he aspires to study engineering at India’s best engineering college, Indian Institute of Technology. He further said that he shall take up science in class 11 and 12 and start preparing for the IIT’s entrance exam from this year itself.

Himanshu further revealed to a media portal that he has a keen interest in electronic objects and computers. Moreover, he told the portal that he believes consistency is the key to crack any exam and he shall continue to study hard like the way he did for his board exams. He said that while most students start preparing for exams in the last few months, he used to devote at least 12 hours to study.

The topper even told the portal that he believes that in order to retain concepts, it is necessary to study daily as a practice. He revealed that his father used to teach him in the evening and even his school teachers helped him clear doubts even after school hours. However, due to the pandemic lockdown, his studies have come to a halt.

Reportedly, many educational institutes have been delivering educational content through digital platforms through WhatsApp or other modes. Unfortunately, Himanshu’s family does not own any electronic device on which he can study. Himanshu told a media portal, that the lockdown has affected the economic condition of their family as well.

Himanshu told a portal that only his paternal uncle’s wife, his chichi, own a smartphone. For that reason, he, his sister, and his cousins take turns to study from it during the lockdown. He told the portal that since the results have been announced, his family has been celebrating.

He also revealed that he has been getting calls from relatives, friends and neighbours and all have been wishing him well. Himanshu’s sister, who recently got promoted to class 12th, had scored 88 percent in her class 10th. She wished to study medicine in the future.

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab/ ANI News