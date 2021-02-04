Gujarat Board Exams 2021: GSEB Class 10th And 12th Schedule Revised, Exams In May

Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination Board (GSHSEB) has released revised date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. According to the revised schedule, class 12th board exams will be held from May 10 to 25. GSEB Class 10th exam will be held from May 10 to 20. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held in March. Students can download the revised schedule from the official website- gsebservices.com.

GSEB Exam Dates 2021:

GSHSEB Class 12th exam for the general stream will be held from May 10 to 25. Class 12th vocational stream exams will be held from May 17 to 25. According to the public exam schedule, the GSEB Science stream exams will be held from May 10 to 21. Sanskrit stream exams will be held from May 17 to 24. Click here for GSHSEB class 12th exam 2021 schedule.

Gujarat Board Exams 2021:

The Gujarat state education department has also increased the number of exam centers this year from 5500 to 6700 in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds at the exam centers. The number of exam rooms has also been increasing from 60,000 last year to 75,000 this year. The board exams will be held following strict guidelines and Covid-19 related protocols to protect the students and staff from getting infected with Coronavirus.

Every year, over three lakh students register for GSEB class 12th Board Exams. In the year 2020, 3.71 lakh students had appeared in the GSEB HSC arts and commerce exam, out of which 1.95 lakh were girls and 1.76 lakh were boys. A total of 1.38 lakh girls and 1.44 boys had passed the general stream exam. A total of 76.29% of students from GSEB arts and commerce streams have passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage for GSEB arts and commerce streams was 73.27%. In the year 2020, a total of 804268 students had registered for the GSEB SSC or class 10th exam out of which 7.9 lakh students had appeared for the exam. 480845 students had passed the exam making a total pass percentage of 60.64% last year.

