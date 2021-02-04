IBPS Admit Card For Regional Rural Bank Mains Exam Released On Ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has finally released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk), under the CRP RRB IX. All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 can now download their admit cards for the IPS 2021 mains exam. The IBPS admit card is available on ibps.in. IBPS Admit Card is available from 3 February to 20 February 2021. Read on to know more details about the IBPS RRB Mains admit card.

Read | CGPSC admit card 2021: State service prelims exam admit card is released

How to download the IBPS RRB Mains admit card?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.

You will be redirected to you to a new page where you need to enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS Mains Admit Card 2021 and take a print of it for future reference.

Read | IBPS PO Main Exam tomorrow, check Covid-19 guidelines and important instructions here

IBPS Clerk exam pattern

According to the IBPS 2021 website, the paper will be of 200 marks. It will have six parts. The time for the test is 120 minutes. However candidates are expected to be at the venue for approximately 210 minutes including the time required for entry logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc. Candidates must also note that for every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Here is the weightage of each section.

Reasoning (40 questions): 50 marks

Computer Knowledge (40 questions): 20 marks

General Awareness (40 questions): 40 marks

English Language (40 questions): 40 marks

Hindi Language (40 questions): 40 marks

Numerical ability (40 questions): 40

Read | Gujarat Board Exams 2021: GSEB class 10th and 12th schedule revised, exams in May

More about the IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body. Its website reveals that it was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India. The IBPS also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to various other organisations.

After nationalisation of banks in India in 1969, many Indian banks needed to expand their branch network across the country so that they were more accessible to their customers. This process needed more staff but recruitment through advertising produced unsatisfactory results. Thus, the banks asked the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to design a selection testing process through which they could hire proficient candidates.

Read | NCHM-JEE 2021 application form and notification released, exam on June 12