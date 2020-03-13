DELEd Admit Card 2020 Released | Download Now At Biharboardvividh.com

The Deled admit card has been released for the Bihar Deled entrance exam. The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB, Patna has released the admit card for taking admission in Diploma In Entrance Education (D.El.Ed or Deled) exam for the program of two years for the academic years 2020-2022. The Deled admit card has been released on the official website of BSEB. The Deled admit card consists of various important details like the name of the candidate, the roll number, the exam date, the address of the exam centre etc.

The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their Deled admit card. The candidates appearing for the exam will have to download their Deled admit cards from the official website of BSEB. The candidates will have to provide certain information like the application number, date of birth etc in order to be able to download their Deled admit cards.

The dummy admit cards were available from February 16, 2020, to February 21, 2020. The original Deled admit card has been issued on the website on March 13, 2020. The exam will be held in the month of April. The duration of the examination is 2.30 hours. The type of questions asked in the examination are MCQ (multiple-choice question) based. There will be a total number of 150 questions.

How to download the Deled admit card?

The candidates will have to follow simple steps in order to download their Deled admit card.

Step 1: The candidate will have to visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board BSEB.

Step 2: The candidates are then supposed to look for 'Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2020 (13-03-2020 10:00 AM) link.

Step 3: After clicking on the provided link, a new page will open.

Step 4: On the new page the candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 5: The candidates will have to enter their application id and the password.

Step 6: The new page will open and the Deled admit card will be displayed on the screens.

Step 7: The candidates can take the print out of the Deled admit card for future use.

