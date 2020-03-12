TANCET Cut Off 2020: Here's A Look At The Expected Cut Off And The Cut Off For 2019

TANCET 2020 exam has invited a lot of applications from the students who are willing to appear for this exam. TANCET Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is a state-level test which is conducted by Anna University which is located in Chennai. The TANCET cut off is based on certain criteria like the number of students who are appearing for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, number of available seats and even the previous year TANCET cut off etc.

The candidates who successfully score more than the provided cut off marks will be eligible to apply for the TANCET counselling 2020. The TANCET exam for MBA and MCA was conducted on February 29, 2020. The result will be declared shortly on the official website of TANCET. The mark sheet will be available for downloading from March 23 onwards.

The TANCET cut off is not the same for all colleges and it is different for each college. The students are advised to check the individual cut-off of the college that the student wishes to apply for. The TANCET exam is for the admission for the postgraduate courses in the affiliated colleges of Anna University.

TANCET cut off for 2020

The TANSET expected cut off for 2020 is given below on the basis of the categories

Unreserved 37.5 Other Backward Classes 35.25 Scheduled Caste 25.5 Scheduled Tribes 22.5

TANCET 2020 expected tanks on scores

Obtained scores TANCET expected Rank List 23-22 2501-3000 25-23 2001-2500 27-25 1501-2000 30-27 1001-1500 33-30 501-1000 42-34 101-500 46-43 61-100 51-47 31-60 54-52 11-30 70-55 1-10

TANCET cut off for MBA from the year 2019. The students can refer to the previous year TANCET cut off to get an idea about the current year cut off. The candidates will be shortlisted for the admission process on the basis of the TANCET marks obtained by them.

General 38-40 Other Backward Classes 33.25-35.5 Scheduled Caste 20.5-35.5 Scheduled Tribe 19-36

