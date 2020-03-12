HSSC Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Website | Download Now

HSSC Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Admit Card 2020 for the CBT exam of various posts. The HSSC Admit Card 2020 has been released for posts like Assistant Lineman, Lower Division Clerk, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Draftsman, Junior System Manager, Revenue Accountant. The admit card was uploaded on the official website of HSSC on March 11, 2020. The exam for these posts will be held on March 14, March 15 and March 18. There are a total of 2,987 posts to be filled.
Also Read: NLC Recruitment 2020: Here Are Important Details For The Post Of Industrial Trainee
Also Read: JEE Main Registration 2020 Will Close On March 12; Last Day Remaining For The Registration
The candidates can download their HSSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission for the CBT exam. The candidates will have to login in order to download their admit cards. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. The HSSC Admit Card 2020 will have all the important details regarding the examination centre, exam timings, reporting timing etc.
How to download the HSSC Admit Card 2020. The candidates will have to follow some simple steps in order to download their admit card. Follow the steps given below.
Also Read: Neet Exam 2020 - Registration, Application Form, Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Details
Also Read: ISRO Yuvika Result 2020 - Provisional List Of Selected Candidates Declared