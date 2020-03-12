HSSC Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Website | Download Now

HSSC Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Admit Card 2020 for the CBT exam of various posts. The HSSC Admit Card 2020 has been released for posts like Assistant Lineman, Lower Division Clerk, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Draftsman, Junior System Manager, Revenue Accountant. The admit card was uploaded on the official website of HSSC on March 11, 2020. The exam for these posts will be held on March 14, March 15 and March 18. There are a total of 2,987 posts to be filled.

HSSC Admit Card 2020

The candidates can download their HSSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission for the CBT exam. The candidates will have to login in order to download their admit cards. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. The HSSC Admit Card 2020 will have all the important details regarding the examination centre, exam timings, reporting timing etc.

How to download the HSSC Admit Card 2020. The candidates will have to follow some simple steps in order to download their admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: The candidate will have to visit the official website of HSSC Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Step 2: The candidates are then supposed to look for 11/2019 advertisement link.

Step 3: After clicking on the 11/2019 link, a new page will open

Step 4: On the new page the candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 5: The candidates will have to enter their application id and the password

Step 6: The new page will open and the admit card will be displayed on the screens

Step 7: The candidates can take the print out of the admit card for future use.

The candidates need to check some important details in their HSSC Admit Card 2020

Name of the candidates

Roll Number of the Candidates

Signature of the Candidates

Photograph

Examination centre

Examination timings

Exam Name

Date of the Examination

Reporting timing

general instruction

