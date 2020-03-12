Brij University Admit Card 2020 Released For B.A., B.Com And BSc Courses

The Brij University admit card is released for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year students for the Undergraduate BA, BSc, BCom courses as well as for Postgraduate M.A., M.Sc, and M.Com courses. The Brij University admit card is available in the student's panel of the official website of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur. The candidates who are looking for the UG Part 1,2 and 3 Brij University admit card they can download the admit card in order to be able to appear for the exam. The students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their Brij University admit card.

Brij University admit card

The Brij University conducted Undergraduate and Postgraduate main exams in the month of March and April. A huge number of Regular, as well as private students, have registered to appear for this exam. After the online examination form, the students who have registered will be able to download the admit card for BA, BSC, BBA, BCA, BCOM Part 1, 2, 3.

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University MSBU is also popularly known as Brij University. It is situated at Bharatpur in Rajasthan, India. MASBU University was established in 2012 by the Rajasthan Government. The university offers many UG, PG and Diploma courses.

Brij University Admit Card. Here is how the students can download their Brij University admit card for their respective exams. In order to download the admit card, the students will have to follow simple steps.

Step 1: The students will have to visit the official website of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University MSBU.

Step 2: The students will then have two options about whether to download the admit card or to visit the official website.

Step 3: The student is then supposed to click on the download admit card option

Step 4: A new page will open, on this page, the student is supposed to click on the Admit Card option

Step 5: After clicking on the admit card option, the student will have to enter the Form Number which is provided to them

Step 6: The student will then be able to view their Brij University admit card.

Step 7: The students can download their Brij University admit card for future use.

