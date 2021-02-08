BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Application Process Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will give an opportunity to the candidates of Bihar D.El.Ed (face-to-face) first and second-year students to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheet if they are not satisfied with their marks. BSEB had declared the results of D.El.Ed first and second-year students of 2019-21 and 2018-21 sessions, respectively, on February 3, 2021. The application window for scrutiny will open on February 9, 2021. Candidates can apply for the same at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 18, 2021.

A press release regarding the same has been issued by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. According to the release, the application fee for scrutiny will be Rs 200. BSEB has also released a helpline number --0612-2232257, 2232239 for candidates.

How to apply for BSEB D.El.Ed Scrutiny

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Chose your session - 2019-21 or 2018- 20 and proceed

Click on "Apply for scrutiny” link

Key in your roll number and roll code and login

A new page will open on your screen that will have your paper-wise scores

Candidates must put a tick mark on the subject of which they want their answersheet to be scrutinised

Pay the application fee and proceed

Bihar Board D.El Ed Results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam for first-year students of 2019-21 session from December 2 to 9, 2020 and the second-year exam for the session 2018-20 was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2020. A total of 30,992 candidates had appeared for BSEB D.El.Ed first year exam. 22,526 of them have passed the exam. Moreover, 23,502 candidates had appeared for the second-year exam out of which 19, 742 passed.

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Special Exam Dummy Admit Card out

BSEB has also announced the revised dates for D.El.Ed (special) exams 2020. The board will conduct the Diploma in Elementary Education special Exam (D.El.Ed) from April 6 to 10, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 17 to 21, 2021 but had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The dummy admit card for Bihar DElEd exam has also been uploaded on Monday, February 8. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to download the BSEB DElEd dummy admit card 2020 is February 18, 2021.

