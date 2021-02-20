Bihar Government To Promote All Students Of Classes 1 To 8 Without Exams, Check Details

Bihar state education department will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools, without examination. The decision has been taken considering the difficulties faced by students and academic loss in Bihar government schools in the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 1.66 crore students have enrolled in classes 1 to 8 in Bihar government schools.

“We have decided to conduct catch-up classes for three months to compensate for the academic loss. Students will be taught fundamental topics of the current syllabus so that they don’t face any difficulty while studying in the next grade. The catch-up classes are likely to begin in mid-March,” Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar said.

“We had a discussion with Pratham Education Foundation last week for holding the catch-up classes and rolling out the New Educational Policy 2020 in all schools of Bihar. A bridge course will benefit those students who could not attend online classes due to the lack of television, smartphone, and internet facility in their homes,” he added.

In the year 2020 also, the Bihar government had promoted the students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, in April.

Bihar Board Class 9th exams from February 26

The School Education Department, Bihar is preparing to conduct annual exams for class 9 from February 26 to March 3, 2021. Over 13.17 lakh students enrolled in class 9th across Bihar. The district education officers of Bihar have been asked to procure OMR sheets latest by February 24 for conducting the exam. The practical exams will commence on March 4.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)