DHSE Kerala Improvement Result 2020: First-year Improvement Results Declared, Direct Links

Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday declared the first year improvement results 2020 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE has declared (NSQF) first-year improvement results 2020, first-year improvement results- December 2020, and VHSE first-year improvement exam results 2020. Candidates who have appeared in any of these exams can check their results by visiting the official website mentioned above.

Candidates can follow the steps given here below to check their DHSE Kerala improvement results 2020. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct links provided here for the convenience of students. Check full details here.

How to check DHSE Kerala Improvement Results

Go to the official website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the relevant exam result link

Key in your Roll Number and submit

Your Kerala first-year improvement results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future reference

Direct links to download Kerala first-year improvement results 2020:

DHSE (NSQF) FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT RESULTS - 2020.

DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - DECEMBER 2020.

VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - 2020.

DHSE Kerala had conducted the class 11th supplementary exams or first-year improvement exams from December 18 to 23, 2020, at various centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE. The examination was conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government.

(Image: PTI)