Bihar SI Result And Cutoff Declared By BPSSC; 50,072 Candidates Qualify

Bihar Police SI Result 2020 were declared today by Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSCC. The prelims result of the examination for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail's post is out now on their official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Bihar SI results out now

Bihar Police Subordinate Commission BPSSC officially on January 28, 2020, declared SI Daroga result of all the candidates who appeared the Bihar Police exam. As per the notice, the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains Exam is likely to be held in April-May 2020. Detailed Bihar Police SI Result notice signifying qualified candidates list, total candidates attended exam, vacancy wise and category wise qualified list, is published. Candidates can now check out BPSSC Bihar Sub Inspector / Sergeant / Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/ Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) result officially. Click here to check the results along with the cutoff.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam in April-May 2020

Along with the announcement of Bihar Police SI prelims exam result of the year 2020 on January 28, Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission also intimated the tentative exam date of Bihar Police SI Mains. The SI / Sergeant/ Assistant Superintendent Jail Mains exam is likely to be conducted in April-May, 2020

Bihar Police SI Preliminary Test PT was held on 22 December 2019 for 2446 posts of Daroga, Sergeant and Assistant Jail Superintendent. Around 5.85 lakh candidates attended the Prelim Test. In Bihar Police SI PT,495 centres were set up across the state. The examination was conducted in two shifts at these centres. The commission has declared its result on Monday. About 20 times the candidates have been selected for the main examination.

The selected candidates will be based on the Merit List formed among Written Examination, Physical Test. Candidates concerned following the shared weblinks/instructions will get the BPSSC Police SI Exam updates.

