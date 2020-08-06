BITSAT 2020: BITSAT Exam 2020 Likely To Be Conducted From September 16

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has recently announced the revised dates of BITSAT 2020. The university has announced the BITSAT date on its official website at www.bitsadmission.com. So, the BITSAT exam 2020 is likely to take place from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 23 this year. We have mentioned further details about BITSAT 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

BITSAT date changed to September 2020

BITS has decided to conduct Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test or BITSAT 2020 between September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 23. The university has revealed the revised BITSAT date on its official website at www.bitsadmission.com. According to reports, BITSAT 2020 was to take place from May 16, 2020, to May 25, 2020. However, the authorities had to postpone the same due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown. So, it was to be held from August 6, 2020, to August 10, 2020.

BITSAT admission details

The authorities had also announced the allotment of cities for the BITSAT exam 2020. However, due to the increasing coronavirus cases, they had to postpone all the events related to BITSAT 2020. The registration of BITSAT 2020 was open from January 11, 2020, to May 11, 2020. Moreover, students could make changes in their application form like city BITSAT exam city preference between May 15 to 20 and June 23 to 24. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) would reportedly share more updates about the BITSAT exam 2020 on the official website. So, students need to check and keep track of new information and further details.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

About BITSAT 2020

BITSAT 2020 is an online examination for science stream students who seek admissions to undergraduate engineering courses such as Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma), and Master of Science (M. Sc.) in various fields. BITSAT exam 2020 helps candidates apply to get into any of the three campuses situated in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The computer-based exam takes place for 3 hours. BITSAT 2020 focuses on testing a student’s knowledge of subjects like Physics, Chemistry, English, Mathematics, Biology, and Logical Reasoning.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%