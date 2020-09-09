BITSAT Slot Booking 2020: BITSAT Booking Has Started On 'Bitsadmission.com', See Here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has finally started the BITSAT Slot booking for 2020. Registered candidates can now head to BITS Pilani’s official website bitsadmission.com and get a slot booked for themselves. The Online Test Booking System known as the OTBS system will go live for BITSAT slot booking 2020 on September 9, 2020, at 11 AM IST. Read on to know more.

Read | UPSC ESE 2020: Geo-scientist Exam candidates can choose their centre now

BITSAT slot booking begins

Candidates must take note that the OTBS BITSAT slot booking will remain open only till 5 pm on September 10. According to BITS Pilani’s official website, candidates who have already registered and paid the fees can now reserve a test date. The BITSAT 2020 admit card will be made available from September 13 till September 23 for candidates who have registered before the last date of the examination.

Read | UPSC CAPF 2020: Online applications for recruitment to end today by 6 pm; check details

How to book the BITSAT Slot?

Visit the BITS official website bitsadmission.com

Once the user is on the official website, visit the candidate login page

Candidates should now enter their User ID and password and press ‘Login.’

Head to the Online Test Booking Centre and press the 'Click here to book’ option.

The test city allotted to the candidate will be displayed on their screens.

Now out of all the available test centres, the candidates can choose their preference

Once the candidate has selected their preference they can select the date and shift

Finally, click on ‘Submit’

Soon the confirmation message will be sent to the candidate.

While selecting their preferred slots, it is important that a candidate keeps them in the order of their preference. It is necessary that all candidates complete the BITS admission slot booking within the allotted dates. Otherwise, the authorities in charge will be randomly allotting BITSAT slots to registered candidates. The admit card of BITSAT 2020 will only be available after the slot booking is completed. The BITSAT 2020 will be held on September 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23, 2020 and will be a computer-based test.

Read | UPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card out; Check COVID-19 guidelines for aspirants

Learn more about the BITSAT Exam

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test or BITSAT exam is a national level entrance. The exam is held for admitting candidates to undergraduate programmes in Birla Institute of technology. Birla Institute also offers direct admission, without BITSAT to candidates who have top scorers in Indian board exams.

Read | UPSC Admit Card for Civil Services Prelims 2020 released; Here's how to download

NRI students are also admitted in the institutions through the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores. BITS also offers mock tests to aspirants, so they can better understand the pattern of the examination. Candidates should note that they can use the default BITSAT login ids and passwords to take the BITSAT mock tests.