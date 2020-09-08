UPSC ESE 2020: Geo-scientist Exam Candidates Can Choose Their Centre Now

The Union Public Service Commission has finally opened the exam centre change window for UPSC ESE candidates. On September 8, the commission took to its official website and posted a notice informing all the aspiring candidates that they can now change their allotted centres if they are dissatisfied with the commission's allotments. Candidates preparing for the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2020 will also be able to change their centres as per UPSC’s notice. All the aspirants who wish to initiate the centre change and now head to upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. and start their process.

UPSC ESE 2020 News

Till when will the centre change window remain open?

According to the notice posted by UPSC, the window for submitting the revised choice of the centre by the candidates will remain open from September 8 to September 13, 2020. On Sept. 13 the window will close at 6 PM sharp. In its official notification, the commission has decided to open the window due to many requests it had received from the candidates for changing their centre.

UPSC ESE 2020 Exam

The UPSC ESE 2020 examination is conducted in three stages. The premier stage includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam, and an interview. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are able to appear for the main exam. The main examination consists of two papers Paper I and Paper-II.

The exam duration for each paper is 3 hours and the maximum marks are 300. UPSC has kept the medium of Mains exam paper English only. All UPSC ESE Geo-scientist exam aspirants must note that according to the Commission’s notice, 5 per cent marks are deducted from the total marks scored by a candidate if their handwriting is not easily legible.

UPSC ESE Geo-scientist exam

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Main examination will consist of 3 papers. Each paper will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates might already know that the questions asked in the examination are conventional and descriptive type. The mode of examination in the case as well will be in English. Also, there is no negative marking for descriptive type questions.

The Union Public Service Commission has released an annual calendar for 2020-21 examinations. The UPSC Civil services 2021 Prelims examination has been rescheduled to the end of June and would be conducted on June 27, 2021. Aspiring candidates can now access the UPSC Calendar 2021 on upsc.gov.in.