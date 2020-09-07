UPSC CAPF 2020: Online Applications For Recruitment To End Today By 6 Pm; Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission’s Central Armed Police Force recruitment examinations are going to be held soon. For the same, the last date of registration is today that is September 7, 2020. Aspirants who wish to appear for the exams are urged to log in to the official website today. The link for the same is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF recruitment details

Aspirants who are eligible to apply must note that applications close by 6 pm today. After today, no applications will be accepted through the portal or through any e-mail contact. This year, there are over 209 vacancies within the UPSC CAPF 2020 department as per the notification.

Take a look at the section-wise division-

BSF 78

CISF 69

ITBP 27

SSB 22

CRPF 13

For the UPSC CAPF 2020 eligibility criteria, a candidate must for a recognised citizen of India. One must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Here is a step-by-step guide to the application as per the UPSC CAPF notification

Search for UPSC’s official site or copy the link upsc.gov.in on the search bar for UPSC CAPF registration Look for the ‘What is New?’ link for UPSC CAPF recruitment. Click on UPSC CAPF notification under the link. Then you have to fill the form under ‘Apply Here’ in UPSC CAPF notification. This will lead you to a new page. Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Look for UPSC CAPF recruitment tag. Then it will lead you to an instructions page and click on I agree for UPSC CAPF registration. Then you will be led to the credentials page. Fill all the details correctly and finish uploading scanned documents to finish UPSC CAPF registration. Finally, fill the fee requirements and finish the submission ahead of UPSC CAPF exam date. Make a note that the entire process will take an hour or more of your time. Fill the form at the earliest to avoid last-minute problems during UPSC CAPF recruitment.

Important notice about fee payment for UPSC CAPF 2020

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 06.09.2020 i.e. one day before the closing date; however applicants who have generated their Pay-in- Slip before it is deactivated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date.

Such applicants who are unable to pay by cash on the closing date of UPSC CAPF 2020 i.e during banking hours at SBI Branch, for reasons whatsoever, even if holding valid pay-in-slip will have no other offline option but to opt for available online Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking payment mode on the closing date i.e. till 18:00 Hours of 07.09.2020.

