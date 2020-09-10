BPSC 2020: BPSC 31st Judicial Prelims Exam To Start From October 7, 2020

Bihar Public Service Commission has recently announced the revised date for BPSC 31st Judicial Services exams. According to the latest notification by BPSC 2020, the tentative date for BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam is October 7, 2020, Wednesday. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BPSC 2020 at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. They can access the official notice BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam on the site. Here are further details about the BPSC 31st Judicial Services exams and BPSC Judiciary syllabus that you must check out right away. Read on:

BPSC 2020: BPSC 31st Judicial Services exam date out

Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notification about BPSC 2020 on its official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. It has released the tentative date for BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam, which would take place on October 7, 2020, Wednesday. To access the notification, interested candidates can check the same along with further details about BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam on the official website of BPSC 2020. Meanwhile, Bihar Public Service Commission has also announced the tentative dates for 65th BPSC 2020 mains exams. They would happen on October 13, 14, and 16 this year.

Earlier, the BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam was to take place on August 9, 2020, Sunday. However, the conducting body had to postpone the dates for BPSC 31st Judicial Services exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. BPSC 2020 had posted the official notice for BPSC 31st Judicial Services exams on its official website on March 9, 2020. They reportedly released it to fill 221 vacancies for the position of Civil Judge (Junior Grade).

Bihar Public Service Commission would also release the BPSC notification for e-admit cards before BPSC 31st Judicial Services exams. They would consist of information such as date, time, venue, and other details for BPSC Judicial Prelims Exam. So, candidates would get to access and download the admit cards online from the official website.

BPSC Judiciary syllabus and exam pattern

Interested applicants can check the BPSC notification and website for BPSC judiciary syllabus and exam pattern. While the BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelims exam would have multiple choice questions, BPSC 2020 mains would consist of descriptive questions. Candidates can find the BPSC judiciary syllabus for prepare for BPSC 31st Judicial Services. Moreover, people who qualify stages of the BPSC 2020 would get an opportunity to appear for the selection process ahead.

