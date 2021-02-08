BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims Results 2020 Declared, Check Merit List Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday declared the results of the 31st judicial services preliminary exams on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC had conducted the 31st judicial services prelims exam on December 6, 2020. The final answer key for the exam has also been uploaded on the website.

The exam was conducted on 61 exam centers in eight districts across Bihar. A total of 15369 candidates had appeared for the BPSC 31st judicial services prelims exams out of which 2379 candidates have been declared successful in clearing the exam. The list of qualified candidates can be viewed on the official website. These candidates are qualified to appear for the main examination. The date and full schedule for BPSC 31st judicial services main exam will be released soon on the website.

How to check BPSC Judicial Services Results:

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020)'

A PDF file will open

Scroll down and check the lists of qualified candidates

Find your roll number by pressing 'Ctrl+ F' on your keyboard and type your roll number

Your roll number will be highlighted if it is there in the merit list

Candidates will also be able to check their scorecard on the official website soon.

Direct link to download merit list.

Direct link to download BPSC GS answer key

Direct link to download BPSC Law paper answer key

Out of these 2379 candidates, 985 belong to the unreserved category, 483 are from the OBC category, 370 from the Scheduled Caste category, 278 from the Backward Class (BC) category, 241 from EWS category, and 22 are from the scheduled tribe category.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims Cut-off

BPSC has also released the category-wise cutoff mark for clearing the prelims exam. For the unreserved category, the cutoff mark is 164, for unreserved female category candidates, it is 162. The cutoff mark is 124 for EWS, 121 for EWS Female, 115 for SC, 102 for SC Female, 119 for ST and EBC, 106 for EBC Female, 141 for BC, 141 for BC Female, and 138 for disabled (OH) category candidates.

