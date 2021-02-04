BPSC Assistant Engineer Interview 2017 Schedule Out, Check Full Details Here

BPSC Assistant Engineer Interview 2017: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has on Wednesday released the schedule for the first round of interviews for Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment (02/2017). Candidates who have passed the BPSC assistant engineer main exam will have to appear for the interview round. The BPSC Assistant Engineer interviews will be held from February 22 to March 13, 2021. The schedule for the second round of interviews will be released later.

Candidates can view the date of their interview mentioned in the schedule on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Admit cards will be released one week before the interview date. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website by logging in using their roll numbers.

Check official notice here

Important Documents

Candidates will have to bring the original documents at the time of the interview. The list of required documents can be checked in the notice uploaded on the website. The list includes age proof, ID- proof, degree, and mark sheet of engineering course, caste certificate, two passport size photos.

Candidates must reach the exam centre one and a half hour before the commencement of the interview. The interview will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm.

Recruitment Details

BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1282 vacancies of assistant engineer (civil) out of which 331 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. BPSC had declared the mains result on January 24, 2021. A total of 9772 candidates were issued admit cards for the main exam that was held from March 27 to 31, 2019. A total of 9264 candidates had appeared in the exam. 3104 candidates were qualified for the interview round.

