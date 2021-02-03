BPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Art And Culture Officer, Earn Up To 1.1 Lakh

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 38 vacancies for the post of art and culture officer, under the art and cultural services of Bihar. The online application window will remain open from February 3 to March 2, 2021. Aspirants can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Pay Scale: Grade pay level -6, pay matrix- Rs 35400 -112400



Educational Qualification



Applicants holding Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with PG Diploma in Dramatic Art/PG in Theater/Dramatics/Master's Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History are eligible for the posts.

Age Limit: 21-37 years for Male and 21-40 years for Female

Direct link to apply online

Click here for official notification



Selection Process:



Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by the main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of objective type questions carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

The main exam will comprise of four papers- General Hindi, General Studies, History of art and culture of Bihar, and Art management, each carrying a total of 100 marks.

How to apply:

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Apply Online' tab

Click on the relevant link to apply for Art and Culture Officer

Register and fill in your application form

Scan and upload your photograph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

