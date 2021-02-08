BPSC 66th Prelims Re-exam Admit Card Out, Check Full Details Here

BPSC 66th Prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam on its official website. BPSC will conduct the re-exam for 66th prelims on February 14, 2021 for candidates who had appeared for the exam on centre code- 660 in B.L. Indo- Anglian Public School, Rampur Tola, Aurangabad opn December 27. Candidates had alleged paper-leak in the exam centre after which the exam was cancelled for that centre.

A total of 850 candidates will appear for the re-exam. Candidates between roll number 409931 to 410780 can download thier admit cards from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm in the state capital - Patna. Check official notice here.

Also Read| BPSC Exam 2020: Candidates Protest Alleged Paper Leak In Aurangabad

Also Read| BPSC Exam Date: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination To Be Held In August

BPSC 66th Prelims Exam

The BPSC had conducted the 66th prelims exam on December 27, 2020 at 888 centers in 35 districts of Bihar, including 77 examination centers in Patna. This recruitment is being conducted for selection to posts in various departments under the Bihar State government. Candidates qualifying for the round will then appear for the BPSC main exam. Through this recrutiment drive, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will fill a total of 562 vacancies for different posts in Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020.

Also Read| BPSC 66TH Prelims: BPSC Exam 2020 Detailed Vacancy List, Eligibility & Application Dates

Also Read| BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims Results 2020 Declared, Check Merit List Here