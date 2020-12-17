BPSC Admit Card 2020 For 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Is Out Now

The 66th BPSC exam i.e. Bihar Combined Competitive exam is scheduled for December 27th this year. The admit cards for the same has now released on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number. The BPSC Commission will conduct a preliminary test for the selection of 562 candidates into various departments under the Bihar State government. Candidates qualifying the round will then appear for the main exam. The Prelims exam only has General Studies paper and would be conducted in MCQ format. The exam would be for 150 marks. The BPSC 2020 exam would be conducted in 888 centres in Bihar. Read on for more information regarding BPSC admit card 2020.

ALSO READ| CBSE Exam 2021 Datesheet Notice Being Circulated Is Fake, Clarifies The Board

Image credits: BPSC website

ALSO READ| GATE 2021: GATE Exam City Change Window Has Been Reopened At GOAPS, Last Date Today

How to download BPSC 66th Admit card 2020?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Type your credentials including Username and password.

Click on Login.

Click on the link for BPSC 66th admit card download and take the print out.

The same steps have been written in this Hindi circular that was uploaded on the BPSC website.

Image credits: BPSC website

ALSO READ| J-K Students' Union Writes To Pokhriyal, Jamia VC, Demand Cancellation Of Online Exams

66TH BPSC exam 2020

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the examination for recruitment of 562 different posts of Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020. The registration and application process was done online on the official website of the www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for the various posts under BPSC 66th notification was October 20, 2020. The BPSC 66th preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on December 27, 2020. BPSC 66th vacancy is for posts like superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block Panchayati Raj officer among others. Meanwhile, the selection of Project Managers was rescheduled from February 2021 to April 5, 2021. The Project Manager would be appointed in District Indisutary centres under the Department of Industries.

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2021: Exam To Be Conducted In 4 Sessions, Registrations Open