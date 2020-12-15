GATE 2021: GATE Exam City Change Window Has Been Reopened At GOAPS, Last Date Today

Candidates who are all set to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2021 have an important update about the examination. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reopened the GATE exam city change window for the candidates. Candidates who had registered themselves for the GATE 2021 can now go to the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in and make the changes in their GATE 2021 application about the exam city. For all the people who are still confused about the GATE exam city change and GATE 2021 exam center list, here is everything you need to know about it.

GATE exam city change window

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay reopened the GATE exam city change window yesterday on December 14, 2020. These changes can now be done on the GOAPS portal of GATE 2021. The GATE exam city change window is for two days and will be closing today on December 15, 2020. Candidates should take a note that their exam city can be changed by just logging into their accounts at appsgate.iitb.ac.in or gate.iitb.ac.in.

The facility provided from yesterday is also free of cost. The official website mentioned a GATE 2021 notification about the exam city change window. The GATE 2021 notification read as, “Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost.” Therefore candidates are advised to check their account on the official website and make changes if required at the earliest to avoid any last-minute troubles.

Also Read | GATE 2021: Window To Make Changes In Application Opened Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in

Also Read | GATE 2021 Registration (with Regular Fees) To End Today; See How To Register For GATE Exam

GATE 2021

GATE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted for a total of 27 subjects. The exam will be conducted over six days and in twelve sessions. Gate 2021 exam date is February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 next year. The national level examination is conducted in various cities of India and also in six cities outside of India. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is a national examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

Also Read | GATE 2021 Registration Last Date With Regular Fee Extended Till October 7

Also Read | IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download

Qualifying in GATE examination is mandatory for admissions and/or financial assistance to Postgraduate Programs (Master's and Doctoral) with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships / Assistantships. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the GATE 2021 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the GATE 2021 exam center list and GATE 2021 exam date.

Image Credits: Shutterstock