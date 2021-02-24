BPSC MDO Admit Card 2021 Released; Check The Direct Link For MDO Admit Card Download

Quick links:
Bihar Public Service Commission's MDO exam is soon to conducted on February 27 and 28. The admit cards for the same has also been released on the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment is being carried out for 20 vacancies as Mineral Development Officer. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. Geology or Applied Geology or M. Tech in Geology, or a degree in Mining Engineering. Candidates have to clear a written exam before reaching the interview round for the final selection.
Check out the BPSC MDO exam schedule. According to the notice that was published on the official website. The BPSC Mineral Development Officer examination is slated for February 27 and 28. The exam would be conducted in two shifts - morning from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
