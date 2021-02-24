BPSC MDO Admit Card 2021 Released; Check The Direct Link For MDO Admit Card Download

Bihar Public Service Commission's MDO exam is soon to conducted on February 27 and 28. The admit cards for the same has also been released on the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment is being carried out for 20 vacancies as Mineral Development Officer. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. Geology or Applied Geology or M. Tech in Geology, or a degree in Mining Engineering. Candidates have to clear a written exam before reaching the interview round for the final selection.

ALSO READ| TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2020: Admit Card Released For Constable Written Exam

Steps to download BPSC MDO admit card 2021

Candidates are requested to visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates first have to complete the registration process, using the user name and password.

Once they are logged in the portal, they need to click on the Admit card tab and print them out only on the A4 size sheet.

Candidates will receive the MDO admit card download in two parts. Part 1 will carry the admit card while part 2 will contain the essential instructions that the candidates need to read before their exam.

If the candidates have any issues downloading their admit card, they can contact a helpline number from Monday to Friday between 10:30 am to 5 pm. These contact numbers can be used for the candidate's grievances. Take a look at the official notice below.

Click here for the direct link to the official website of BPSC 2021.

BPSC MDO admit card important instructions

For candidates whose image of photograph/signature on the Admit Cards is not proper, they need to send their Ghoshna Patra (Declaration Form). Click here to view the instructions and the declaration form.

Here is the list of instructions one must read before downloading their admit card. Click here

ALSO READ| SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Check out the BPSC MDO exam schedule. According to the notice that was published on the official website. The BPSC Mineral Development Officer examination is slated for February 27 and 28. The exam would be conducted in two shifts - morning from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Image credits: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020

ALSO READ| Kerala PSC Hall Ticket For 10th Level Prelims Exam 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link