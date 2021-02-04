UPPSC Admit Card 2021 - PCS Mains Admit Card Released; Direct Link Attached

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conduct exams for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) from 13 to 26 February 2021. On Wednesday, the UPPSC Admit Cards were released on the official website of the UPPSC for the examination conducted for the recruitment of ACF and RFO under the UP government, for which 200 vacancies need to be filled. The exams for the aforementioned posts are scheduled from October 15 to 29, 2021, and would be conducted in two shifts each day. Please note that the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the PCS mains admit card. The direct link to download the UPPSC Mains Admit Card is provided below. Interested and qualified candidates can take note on how to download the admit cards by checking the tutorial below.

UPPSC Admit Card - How and where to download?

Step 1 - Visit http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html

Step 2 - In the Activity Dashboard, click on the option of 'Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020'

Step 3 - Candidate will be redirected to a new tab. The candidates will be required to enter their credentials such as the Registration Number, Date of Birth and Gender. Following which, a Verification code will have to be filled to activate the download process.

Step 4 - The UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Admit Card will appear on your screen. Proceed with its printout.

As per the instruction given by the authorities, candidates will have to be present in the examination hall with the hard copy of the UPPSC admit card. Candidates are required to paste a passport size photograph on the admit card, for which a place is designated. Along with the PCS mains admit card, all the candidates will be required to appear with the original set of documents and a Photo ID for proof. The candidates will then be guided to the document verification round. Lastly, all candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and precautions during the exams.

