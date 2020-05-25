Kumaun University Result 2020: 1st, 3rd & 5th Sem Results Of BA, Bcom, BSc Announced

The Kumaun University Nainital conducts the semester exams twice a year (Odd and Even Semesters). The exams are conducted at the end of the semester. The Kumaun University Nainital has recently announced results for various Undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The Kumaun University result 2020 was declared on the official website of Kumaun University Nainital.

Also Read | Calicut University MA, B. Arch Results And Latest Notifications And Updates

The officials of The Kumaun University result 2020 announced the results of BA BSC BCom MA MSC MCom 1st year 2nd year and 3rd-year results on the official website of Kumaun University Nainital. Kumaun University 5th sem results and 3rd sem results were declared recently of these first, second and third-year students. The students who had appeared in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Kumaun University Nainital can check their Kumaun University 5th sem results and 3rd sem results with the help of their exam roll number and name on https://kuadmission.com/kuOnlineResult/result2019/prresults.

Also Read | Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 177 Posts Of Doctors & Paramedics

Kumaun University Result 2020

A lot of students had appeared in courses like BA BSC BCOM MA MSC MCOM’s 3rd and 5th sem exams around November and December. The students were eagerly waiting for their results. The long wait of students who had appeared for the 1st 3rd and 5th sem exam is now over and here is how to check the Kumaun University Result 2020.

Also Read | East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 663 Paramedical And GDMO posts

How to check Kumaun University Result 2020

Visit the official website kunainital.ac.in. or one can directly go to the link https://kuadmission.com/kuOnlineResult/result2019/prresults

Select the exam as Odd Sem Nov 2018.

Then select the desired course and semester from the list of courses.

Fill in all the necessary details and submit.

Kumaun University Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Save the result and also take a printout of the result for future use.

Also Read | JEE Application Window Re-opens For Candidates Willing To Appear In JEE Mains 2020

Also Read | HBSE Result For 10th Board Exams To Be Announced By The End Of May; Read Details

Kumaun University BA 5th Sem result i.e. Kumaun University BA 3rd year result 2019 was one of the most awaited results in all the courses. The exams were conducted at various examination centres in the month of November and December. Students of Kumaun University Nainital are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the required details and updates. Here are some of the courses offered by Kumaun University Nainital.