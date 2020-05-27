SEBI Grade A 2020: Last Date To Apply For 147 Posts Extended Till July 31

SEBI Grade A has released new notification on the official website to extend the last date of submission of forms for SEBI Grade A 2020. The last date of fee payment and online applications has been now extended to July 31, 2020. This is not the first time that the SEBI Grade A notification earlier in 2020 was released to extend the last date. Earlier the date was extended till May 31, 2020. SEBI Grade A 2020 exam date will also be notified to the candidates in due course of time.

The official SEBI Grade A notification said that the last date of online application and payment of fees has been revised to July 31, 2020. The application process for SEBI Grade A 2020 will be done online. SEBI Grade, A recruitment is being done for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. The total number of SEBI Grade A 2020 recruitment posts is 147. The online application link will now be active until July 31, 2020. The online application process started from March 7, 2020

SEBI Grade A 2020 important dates of recruitment

Starting of Online Application – March 7, 2020

Last date of online application and fee payment – July 31, 2020

SEBI Grade A 2020 vacancy details of posts

General Stream – 80 posts

Legal stream – 34 posts

Information Technology stream – 22 posts

Engineering (Civil) stream – 1 post

Engineering (Electrical) stream – 4 posts

Research stream – 5 posts

Official language stream – 1 post

There will be three phases in the SEBI Grade A officer selection process. In Phase 1, an online screening examination will be taken. It will consist of two papers carrying 100 marks each. In Phase 2 also there will be an online examination of two papers carrying 100 marks each. In phase 3, an interview will be taken of the selected candidates. The final candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in Phase 2 examination and the interview. The marks obtained in Phase 1 of the examination will be used only for shortlisting the candidates in phase 2. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website sebi.gov.in for all the latest updates and notifications