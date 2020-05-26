Last Updated:

NLCIL Recruitment 2020: Submission Date Extended For 259 Posts In NLCIL

The last date of submission of online forms for 259 posts in NLCIL recruitment 2020 has been extended till May 30, 2020. Read more to know about it

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has again extended the dates for NLCIL recruitment. The last date of submission of online forms has been extended again till May 30, 2020. According to the latest NLCIL recruitment notification on the official website, “In the background of countrywide lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 the last date for submission of online application is further extended up to 30-05-2020.” All the candidates who are yet to apply for NLCIL recruitment can avail this opportunity and submit their online forms now.

In an earlier NLCIL recruitment notification, it was mentioned that the last date of submission of  NLCIL recruitment’s online forms was to be done till May 17, 2020. The NLCIL recruitment is being done for its units and facilities located in various Projects at Neyveli, Barsingsar, Bithnok, Talabira, South Pachwara and other locations. There are a total of 259 posts available in NLCIL vacancy 2020. The official NLCIL recruitment notification was released on the website on May 13, 2020. The NLCIL recruitment process will be done through online applications with the use of NLCIL recruitment login and online examinations followed by a  personal interview.

NLCIL Recruitment details

There are a total of 259 posts in NLCIL Recruitment 2020. The breakdown of posts is as follows.

  • Mechanical – 125 Posts
  • Electrical (EEE) – 65 Posts
  • Electrical (ECE) – 10 Posts
  • Civil – 5 Posts
  • Control and Instrumentation – 15 Posts
  • Computer – 5 Posts
  • Mining – 5 Posts
  • Geology – 5 Posts
  • Finance – 14 Posts
  • Human Resource – 10 Posts

Computer-based online examination for NLCIL Recruitment

  • The eligible candidates who are fulfilling all the eligibility criteria will be called to appear in a computer-based online examination for NLCIL Recruitment.
  • The candidates will have to make their own arrangements for their travel and accommodation. The candidates will not be entitled to any reimbursement.
  • The computer-based online exam will be held for a duration of two hours.
  • The question paper of this online examination will consist of two parts. Part – 1 will have a total of 40 questions which will be based on Quantitative aptitude, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, Data Interpretation and General English. Part – 2 will have 80 questions based on Professional Knowledge (Discipline related). The 120 questions will be objective type and multiple choice answers.
  • Each question will carry one mark and negative marking will be done for wrong answers. For every wrong option, 0.25 marks will be deducted.
  • No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.
  • The question paper will be only in the English language.
