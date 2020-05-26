NLCIL Recruitment 2020: Submission Date Extended For 259 Posts In NLCIL

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has again extended the dates for NLCIL recruitment. The last date of submission of online forms has been extended again till May 30, 2020. According to the latest NLCIL recruitment notification on the official website, “In the background of countrywide lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 the last date for submission of online application is further extended up to 30-05-2020.” All the candidates who are yet to apply for NLCIL recruitment can avail this opportunity and submit their online forms now.

Also Read | Kumaun University Result 2020: 1st, 3rd & 5th Sem Results Of BA, Bcom, BSc Announced

In an earlier NLCIL recruitment notification, it was mentioned that the last date of submission of NLCIL recruitment’s online forms was to be done till May 17, 2020. The NLCIL recruitment is being done for its units and facilities located in various Projects at Neyveli, Barsingsar, Bithnok, Talabira, South Pachwara and other locations. There are a total of 259 posts available in NLCIL vacancy 2020. The official NLCIL recruitment notification was released on the website on May 13, 2020. The NLCIL recruitment process will be done through online applications with the use of NLCIL recruitment login and online examinations followed by a personal interview.

Also Read | Calicut University MA, B. Arch Results And Latest Notifications And Updates

NLCIL Recruitment details

There are a total of 259 posts in NLCIL Recruitment 2020. The breakdown of posts is as follows.

Mechanical – 125 Posts

Electrical (EEE) – 65 Posts

Electrical (ECE) – 10 Posts

Civil – 5 Posts

Control and Instrumentation – 15 Posts

Computer – 5 Posts

Mining – 5 Posts

Geology – 5 Posts

Finance – 14 Posts

Human Resource – 10 Posts

Also Read | Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 177 Posts Of Doctors & Paramedics

Also Read | East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 663 Paramedical And GDMO posts

Computer-based online examination for NLCIL Recruitment