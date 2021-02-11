Kerala PSC Hall Ticket For 10th Level Prelims Exam 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link

KPSC Hall Ticket: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for SSLC or class 10th level preliminary stage 1 examination. Candidates who are registered for the KPSC exam can download their hall ticket online from the official website- keralapsc.gov.in. The stage 1 exam will be held on February 20.

According to the official notice on the website, Kerala PSC will conduct the SSLC or class 10th level preliminary examination in four stages. The first stage of the exam will be held on February 20. The second stage of the Kerala PSC exam will be held on February 25. The third and fourth stages of Kerala PSC exams will be held on March 6 and 13, respectively. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in December 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:15 pm on all four days. The date, time, and name of the exam center will be mentioned in the hall ticket. Candidates must bring their admit card/ hall ticket along with two passport size photos and original photo-ID proof issued by the government, to the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to the exam centre without their admit cards.

Kerala PSC Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission - keralapsc.gov.in.

Click on the latest update section.

Go to the candidate’s login tab

Key in your login details and captcha

Your Kerala PSC Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it on your computer

Take a print out of the admit card.

Direct link to download KPSC SSLC prelims exam 2021 hall ticket

KPSC has also released helpdesk numbers. Candidates facing difficulty can contact the helpdesk during working hours. The helpdesk numbers are: 0471-2546400, 0471-2546401, 0471-2447201, 0471-2444428, 0471-2444438

