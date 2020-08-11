BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 119 Posts Of Lecturer In Electrical Engg

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited the applications for BPSC recruitment 2020. The BPSC vacancy 2020 is for the post of lecturer of Electrical Engineering. This BPSC professor vacancy is in Government Polytechnic/ Government Women Polytechnic Institutes under the Science & Technology Department of Bihar government. The official BPSC recruitment 2020 regarding this vacancy was uploaded by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online registration process has started through the online process on August 7, 2020. This BPSC recruitment 2020 drive is being conducted for a total of 119 BPSC vacancy 2020 of lecturer of Electrical Engineering.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration Starts Tomorrow For 144 Posts Of Lecturer & Principal

Important dates of BPSC recruitment 2020

Registration of BPSC recruitment 2020 – August 7, 2020, to August 25, 2020

Last date to pay the fees online – August 28, 2020

Last date to fill the application form of BPSC recruitment 2020 – September 4, 2020

All the interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the BPSC recruitment 2020 online on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration window of BPSC recruitment 2020 for this BPSC professor vacancy has started on August 7, 2020, and will continue till August 25, 2020. The online registration fee can be paid till August 28, 2020. The interested candidates can fill the application forms of BPSC recruitment 2020 till September 4, 2020.

Also Read | BPSC Postpones 65th Main Exam 2020, New Dates Soon On Bpsc.bih.nic.in

Eligibility status in BPSC recruitment 2020

The interested candidate should be B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering technology with first-class or Equivalent. The lower age limit for BPSC vacancy 2020 is 21 years. There is no upper age limit for this BPSE professor vacancy. The salary for this post of lecturer in BPSC recruitment 2020 will be ₹56,100. The degree or diploma of open universities or distance mode will not be accepted. The selection will be done on the basis of weightage in Academic Performance Evaluation, Research Performance including the Academic Record and Research work.

Also Read | BPSC Exam Date: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination To Be Held In August

Also Read | BPSC MDO Recruitment Registration Window Reopens; Check Details

See the official BPSC recruitment 2020 notification HERE

Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skills will be done through a written test and interview. There will be an objective test consisting of 80 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). For all other details regarding the BPSC recruitment 2020, the candidates should visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news regarding BPSC 2020 and BPSC recruitment 2020.