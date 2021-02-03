SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 Released At Ssc.nic.in, Get Direct Links Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier- 2 exam admit card 2019 on some of its regional websites. Candidates must check the website of the region they have applied from and get their admit cards.

Currently, the SSC CHSL admit cards for MP, central and southern region candidates have been released. Admit cards for the rest of the regions will be released soon. SSC will conduct the CHSL tier-2 examination on February 14. Some regions have activated the link to check the status of the exam.

Direct Links to download SS CHSL admit card:

SSC CHSL MP Region Admit Card

SSC CHSL Central Region Admit Card

SSC CHSL Southern Region Admit Card

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' tab

Click on the link for your region

Find the link to download your CHSL tier-2 admit card on the homepage of your regional website

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL tier-2 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

SSC CHSL Tier- 2 Exam Pattern:

SSC CHSL Tier-II will be a descriptive paper of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper mode. The duration of the exam will be for one hour. Candidates will have to write an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/ application of approximately 150-200 words.

Candidates who clear the tier-2 exam will have to appear for skill test/typing test/ data entry, whichever is applicable for the post.

