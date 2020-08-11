Mumbai University Second Merit List 2020: Ruia, KC, HR College Declare List On The Website

The Mumbai University second merit list 2020 was declared today. The second merit list 2020 that was released today is for Mumbai University’s degree college admission. It was announced by several colleges today. The Mumbai University merit list is now available to check for students on the official websites of the colleges. The Mumbai University second merit list 2020 is also available on the official website of the Mumbai University at mu.ac.in.

Several colleges are releasing their Mumbai University second merit list 2020 till now. The second merit list 2020 is for the admissions to colleges affiliated to Mumbai University. The candidates who have registered for Mumbai University admission will have to check every college’s website where they have applied for undergraduate courses. Many colleges like Ramnarain Ruia college, HR college, KC college have released their Mumbai University second merit list 2020 on their official websites. Because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and the state, the government decided to get the whole Mumbai University admission process online. As the Mumbai University second merit list 2020 released today, the candidates need to complete the document verification and pay the online fee till 3 PM on August 17, 2020. The third merit list of Mumbai University will be released on the same day i.e. on August 17.

As per a report by TOI, the cut-offs of first merit list have risen by 8% this year. Commerce and allied courses in Mumbai’s top colleges saw a marginal rise in cut-offs. Some of the cut-offs closed as high as 95%. This year the cut-offs were higher for courses like BSc-IT, computer science, biotechnology, etc. Here is a look at some of the colleges Mumbai University second merit list 2020.

Ramnarain Ruia college merit list 2020

FYBA (English) – 94.5%

FYBA Communication and Mass Media (English) – Arts – 91%, Science - 85.23%, Commerce - 89.23%

FYBA Communication and Mass Media (Marathi) – 54.31%

FYBSC (Aided) – 84%

FYBSC (Biotechnology) – 89.6%

FYBSC (Biochemistry) – 70.15%

FYBSC (Computer Science) – 82%

FY – Bioanalytical science – 52%

FYBVOC Tourism and Travel Management – 67.54%

FYBVoc Pharma Analytical Sciences – 60.14%

HR college merit list 2020